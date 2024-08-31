News
Paralympic: Rubina wins bronze in 10m air pistol SH1 event

Paralympic: Rubina wins bronze in 10m air pistol SH1 event

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 31, 2024 19:04 IST
Para shooter Rubina Francis Paralympics 2024

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCI/X

India's Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country's shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. She had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day.

This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women's 10m air rifle gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal clinching the bronze.
Manish Narwal then added a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1).

In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

 
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

