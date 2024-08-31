Paris Paralympics: India schedule on Sunday, Day 4

IMAGE: Preethi Pal will be aiming for another podium finish. Photograph: ANI Photos

Indian badminton players Nitesh Kumar and Sukant Kadam are one step away from Paralympic glory. Both shuttlers secured their spots in the semi-finals of their respective categories (SL3 and SL4) after dominant performances.

Nitesh Kumar will face Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the SL3 semi-final on Sunday at 8:10 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Preethi Pal has already made history for India. She clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds. It's India's first medal in para-athletics at these Paralympics.

Pal will compete in the final of the women's 200m T35 event on Sunday at 11:27 PM IST, aiming for another podium finish.

Check out India schedule on Sunday, Day 4 of competition at the Paris Paralympics:

SHOOTING

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 (Qualification): India (Sidhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara) -- 1.00 pm

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 (Qualification): Sriharsha Devaraddi -- 3.00 pm

ATHLETICS

Women's 1,500m T11 (Heat): Rakshitha Raju -- 1.57 pm

Men's shot put F40 (Medal round): Ravi Rongali -- 3.12 pm

Men's high jump T47 (Medal round): Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal -- 10.40 pm

Women's 200m T35 (Medal round): Preethi Pal -- 11.27 pm

ROWING

Mixed PR3 Double Sculls (Final B): India (Anita and Narayana Konganapalle) -- 2.00 pm

ARCHERY

Men's compound (Quarter-final): Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (Indonesia) -- 7.17 pm

BADMINTON

Men's singles SL3 (Semi-final): Kumar Nitesh vs Daisuke Fujihara (Japan) -- 8.10 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's singles class 4 (Pre-quarterfinal): Bhavina Patel vs Martha Verdin (Mexico) -- 9.15 pm

Women's singles class 3 (Pre-quarterfinal): Sonalben Patel vs Andela Mužinic Vincetic (Croatia) -- 12.15 am (Monday)