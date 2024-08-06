News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Vinesh shocks defending champ Susaki to enter quarters

Olympics: Vinesh shocks defending champ Susaki to enter quarters

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 06, 2024 16:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the wresting bout against Yui Susaki of Japan. at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter the quarter-finals of the 50kg category event in the Olympic Games on Tuesday.

It was Susaki's first ever loss in her international career which makes Vinesh's achievement even more remarkable.

 

Former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze-medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine will be Vinesh's next opponent later in the day.

Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.

The 29-year-old Vinesh had spent considerable time away from the mat last year while leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, after accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Vinesh Vinesh celebrates winning the match against Yui Susaki

IMAGE: Vinesh Vinesh celebrates winning the match against Yui Susaki. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

She had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.

Vinesh started off on a cautious note, occasionally trying to unsettle Susaki with a push-back on the head.

However, at the stroke of the first round, she conceded a point for passivity and it could have been 0-3 when she nearly lost her footing. But the Indian managed to defend herself.

When the second round started, Vinesh surprisingly didn't change her tactics and was down 0-2 after conceding a second passivity point to one of the living legends of this weight category.

Just when it seemed that it was all over for her, there was a last gasp inspirational takedown by the Indian star, who also pushed Susaki out of the mat before pinning her on the back to get two points.

An ecstatic Vinesh was emotional as he sprinted towards her corner and hugged her coach Woller Akos and then let out an emotional war cry.

However, the Japanese team challenged the decision and since it was overturned, Vinesh got another point causing the final score-line to read 3-2 in her favour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chanu battles own demons ahead of Olympic campaign
Chanu battles own demons ahead of Olympic campaign
Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him
Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him
Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting in bronze match
Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting in bronze match
Olympics: Indian men's team crushed by China
Olympics: Indian men's team crushed by China
Hasina requested to visit India on 'short notice': MEA
Hasina requested to visit India on 'short notice': MEA
Olympics: Defending champ Neeraj qualifies for final
Olympics: Defending champ Neeraj qualifies for final
LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi again
LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi again

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Poor throw has Jena staring at exit from Paris Games

Poor throw has Jena staring at exit from Paris Games

A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!

A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances