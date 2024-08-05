Olympics: Lakshya goes down fighting, loses bronze medal match

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen signs off from the Paris Olympic Games in fourth place after losing bronze medal match to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Monday.

He won the first game 21-13 but the Malaysian came back strongly thereafter.

Zii Jia dragged the game to the rubber set after bouncing back from a first set defeat to beat Lakshya Sen from India 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 for the bronze medal.

This loss means that it's the first time in 12 years that India will return from the Olympics without a badminton medal.

However, Lakshya leaves Paris with the best-ever finish by an Indian shuttler in the men's singles event at the Olympics.