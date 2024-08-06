Olympics: Neeraj qualifies for final with season best effort

IMAGE: Defending champion and India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after his throw during the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m in Paris on Tuesday.

Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw itself.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

IMAGE: Kishore Jena of India in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France, at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Earlier, India's Kishore Jena on Tuesday finished ninth in the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round with an underwhelming throw of 80.73m, leaving him on the verge of an early exit from the Olympics.

All those who throw 84m or above, or at least 12 best performers from Group A and B combined will advance to the final to be held on Thursday.

Jena's opening throw was 80.73m, and he fouled his second attempt before coming up with 80.21m in his last effort.

Julian Weber of Germany topped Group A with a first round throw of 87.76m while former world champion Julius Yego (85.97m) of Kenya and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (85.63m) of Czech Republic were second and third respectively.

Toni Keranen (85.27m) of Finland was the fourth athlete to go past the automatic qualification mark of 84m.

Jena had booked an automatic Olympics berth with his 87.54m throw for a silver medal in the Asian Games in October last year.

After that, he crossed the 80m mark in just one out of six competitions before Tuesday.