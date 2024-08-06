Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him

'At times when the score is crucial and you have to be mentally really strong. Credit to him, he played a solid game in the second half.'

IMAGE: Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia is congratulated by Lakshya Sen of India after winning bronze medal at the Paris Games badminton bronze medal match on Monday. Photograph: Hamad I MohammedReuters

A crestfallen Lakshya Sen said he struggled to find produce the goods and failed to win the big points in the bronze medal play-off against Malaysia's Jia Zii Lee on Monday.

Sen was unstoppable in the beginning but a nine-point streak from Lee in the second game changed the complexion of the match as world number seven Lee rose like a phoenix to overpower the Indian 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 win in the 71-minute clash.

"I started this match really good but I couldn't hold the lead and then when he started playing well, it was hard for me to find answers in the rallies," soft-spoken Lakshya said, his eyes staring into nothin with his Olympic dream crushed.

"Overall, a bit disappointed with the results," he added.

It is the second consecutive time that Lakshya threw the gane away from an advantageous position.

On Sunday too, Sen had a three-game point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second against the formidable Viktor Axelsen before he lost his way.

He was gunning to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal and the two defeats will rankle him for a long time.

"I don't know. I really don't know how to compare both of them. Both were really important matches and I don't know," he said.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen receives medical attention during the match against Zii Jia Lee. Photograph: Hamad I MohammedReuters

"At times when the score is crucial and you have to be mentally really strong. Credit to him, he played a solid game in the second half," he said, suggesting that he could not take the pressure when Lee began his onslaught.

"There were some unforced errors. He was playing a really sharp game in the second half."

It is not the first time that Sen faced a pressure situation in a big match, having competed and won medals at the Asian Games, Thomas Cup, and the World Championships.

Was it the pressure of Olympics?

"I will sit back and analyse what can I do better in the next tournament."

Lakshya made it clear that minor injury to right elbow was not a factor in the end result.

"It's a bruise and there was some blood coming out from the hand on the court. So that's why they had to stop the play in between. Overall, the hand is okay."