PM urges PT Usha to explore options to help Vinesh

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat stunned the reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki from Japan in one of wrestling's biggest upsets at the Paris Games on Tuesday. Photograph: Wrestling Federation of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to IOA President P T Usha and asked her to explore every available avenue that might help Vinesh's case, sources told PTI on Wednesday.

"PM spoke to IOA President PT Usha and sought first hand information from PT Usha on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback," a source said.

"He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi showed his support for wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

'Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you. @Phogat_Vinesh', he tweeted.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was scheduled to face American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final on Wednesday but will now return home without a medal.