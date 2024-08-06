'She will fulfil my dream of an Olympic gold medal'

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the wresting bout against Yui Susaki of Japan. at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Legendary Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat expressed optimism that her niece Vinesh Phogat will fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for her country.

Vinesh made it to the semi-finals of the women's 50 kg freestyle category at the ongoing Paris Olympics after she secured a win in the quarter-finals over Ukraine's Oksana Livach on Tuesday. Phogat defeated Oksana by 7-5 and now is just one more win away from a confirmed medal.

Vinesh shocked hitherto invincible Yui Susaki of Japan with a perfectly planned strategy before quelling the challenge of 2018 world championship bronze-medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in the quarterfinal.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir said, "The country had great expectations from her during the 2016 and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But this time, I am very confident that Vinesh will fulfil my dream of a gold medal. She defeated a top Japanese wrestler in the first round."

"I focused on the match against the Japanese wrestler, who did a lot of leg attacks. I had told her to fight defensively in the first round and she did that. In the next round, she showcased her talent and power," he added.

In the QFs, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semifinal berth.

IMAGE: Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat stood in support of the protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, last year. He had threatened to return his medals if justice is not delivered, demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photos/File

Mahavir said he had advised her niece on the playing strategy against her strong rivals.

"The Japanese girl was a very good fighter who had never lost to anyone on the mat and as I said the one winning this match would be a contender for the gold medal and that is something Vinesh has done with her grit and spirit," Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir told PTI Video.

"Vinesh defended and attacked well and also balanced herself well against her leg strategy and dragged her into the danger zone and pinned her down.

"I told Harvinder who is with her to watch out for the Japanese opponent's leg attack strategy so you have to defend well in the first round and that is what she did, so I am glad she won and the whole nation is proud of her."

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time world champion Susaki had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed hardly had an idea as to what hit her in the opener which she lost 2-3.

Explaining Susaki's technique, Mahavir said, "The Japanese's technique is a bit simple. She attacks the legs of the opponent and then pins them down. Vinesh has to be careful, should fight low on ground and not let her attack her legs.

"I spoke to Virender (brother of Vinesh) and told him to tell Vinesh how to cope with the onslaught from the Japanese reigning Olympic and world champion. She has to rely on her strong defence and counterattack against Japanese grappler as initiating first attack might prove costly."

After Vinesh's quarter-final win over Livach, Mahavir said, "In the first round, you have to focus on defence and in the second you have to attack so she did as per my advice after beating that wrestler I have full hopes that she would win the gold medal.

"She will fulfil the Olympic hopes of the nation in wrestling that the people had from her in the previous Olympics too and she will not let them down this time."

Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. She has won two bronze medals in 53kg in World Championships in 2019 and 2022.