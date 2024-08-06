'Lioness of India' Vinesh gets Bajrang, Neeraj backing

IMAGE: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is declared winner of the match against Yui Susak at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday described fellow grappler Vinesh Phogat as the "lioness of India" after she entered her maiden Olympic semi-finals after notching up stunning victories in Paris.

The 29-year-old Vinesh stunned defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan and higher-ranked Ukrainian Oksana Livach to cruise to the women's 50kg semi-finals on Tuesday.

'Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back to back matches today. Defeated 4-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. After that he defeated the former World Champion in the quarterfinals,' Punia tweeted.

'But let me tell you one thing. This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country. This girl was dragged on the streets in her country. This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country, ' he added.

Punia, Vinesh and Sakshi Malik had led a long sit-in protest in Delhi early last year against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Media outlet RevSportz's owner and sports historian Boria Mujumdar tweeted Neeraj's quotes on Vinesh after her wins on Tuesday.

'This is extraordinary. To beat Susaki is unreal. The effort she has put in shows. After what she has been through I pray for her that she wins a medal. All best to her,' Mujumdar quoted Neeraj as saying.

Later in the evening, Vinesh will face Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the last-four stage. A win will assure her of at least a silver while a loss will take her into the bronze medal playoff.

Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. She has won two bronze medals in 53kg in World Championships in 2019 and 2022.