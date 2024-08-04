Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters

India's Nishant Dev narrowly missed out on a medal, suffering a narrow defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde in the quarter-finals of the men's 71kg boxing event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Verde emerged victorious by a split decision, four of the five boxers ruling in his favour.
Dev made a fiery start, winning the first round as he landed a few powerful punches.
However, Verde bounced back in the second round with a constant attack.
He found his rhythm in the third and final round in which he outclassed Dev, landing one blow after another to ensure himself of an Olympics medal.