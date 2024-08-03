Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 8

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker’s campaign in the Paris Olympics ended with a fourth-place finish in the 25m Pistol competition on Saturday. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Manu Bhaker fell short of making more Olympic history by a whisker, capping an otherwise magnificent campaign with a fourth-place finish in the 25m Pistol competition while archer Deepika Kumari crumbled after raising hopes at the Paris Games on Saturday.

Manu, Independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, looked on course to add an unprecedented third to her tally, only to be denied by low scores at crucial junctures in a high-quality final.

India's medal tally remained at three as the country stayed in 49th place in the pecking order.

After the lull on Saturday, an action-packed Sunday awaits the Indian contingent, as badminton ace Lakshya Sen locks horns with the formidable Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men's singles semi-finals, Tokyo Games bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain takes on China's Li Qian with another podium finish at stake, and the hockey team plays Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

Check out how India's athletes fared on Day 8, Saturday, August 3, 2024:

ARCHERY

Deepika flatters to deceive

The seasoned Deepika Kumari was in an advantageous position against Korea's Suhyeon Nam after winning two of the first three sets in the women's individual quarter-finals, but shot a horrible 7 with the second arrow of the fourth set and squandered a great opportunity as the country's archery campaign ended at the Games.

Deepika began the day with a 6-4 win over Germany's Michelle Kroppen but lost by the same margin to Nam, who had won the women's team gold on Friday.

Teenager Bhajan Kaur was eliminated earlier in the day after losing her pre-quarter-final to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa in a shoot-off.

Competing in her fourth Olympics, Deepika yet again left the big stage empty-handed. However, there was no hype around her this time, following the disappointments in London, Rio and Tokyo editions.

The fourth-place finish by Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara in the mixed team event was India's best performance in archery in the French capital.

SAILING

Nethra placed 24th in women's Dighy; Saravanan 23rd in men's

At the Marseille Marina, India's Nethra Kumanan endured a tough day in the women's Dighy sailing event's opening series as she slipped to 24th spot after Race 6.

Having finished 11th after three races on Friday, the 26-year-old slumped after three more on Saturday.

In the men's Dighy event, Vishnu Saravanan was placed 23rd after Race 6.

SHOOTING

Manu Bhaker fails in treble bid

Manu Bhaker shot 28 in the final and was tied in third place with Hungarian ace Veronika Major after the eighth series of five shots each. She missed two of the five shots to aggregate three points, while Veronika drilled four bullets into the target to clinch third spot, leaving Bhaker, who was placed No.1 among eight shooters for a brief period, to pack up and leave her firing station.

Naruka, women disappoint in Skeet

At the shotgun range, men’s Skeet shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished a distant 24th among 30 shooters at the end of the five qualification rounds with an aggregate of 116 out of 125 shots.

Naruka, who shot 23, 22 and 23 on Friday, Day 1 of qualification, had identical 24s in the last two qualifying rounds. Six shooters made it to the final.

In the women's skeet event, Maheshwari Chauhan was closely following the leading pack at eighth position with an aggregate of 71 after Day 1 of qualification. She shot 23, 24 and 24.

Raiza Dhillon was placed 25th among 29 shooters with an aggregate of 66 (21, 22, 23).