News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Biles soars to third gold medal with vault win

PIX: Biles soars to third gold medal with vault win

August 03, 2024 21:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Simone Biles of the United States reacts after her performance in the Olympics Artistic Gymnastics women's Vault final at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Simone Biles of the United States reacts after her performance in the Olympics Artistic Gymnastics women's Vault final at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Simone Biles won the vault final on Saturday to clinch her third gold medal of the Paris Games, dominating the competition with her signature Biles II vault to beat Brazilian silver medallist Rebeca Andrade with American Jade Carey taking bronze.

 

Biles soared high into the air as she performed her explosive Yurchenko double pike for a massive score of 15.700.

The American also impressed with her second effort.

She powered down the runway and launched into the Cheng vault, which incorporates a round-off, half-on entry with a one-and-a-half twisting flip to finish. She earned 14.900.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nikhat vows comeback after excruciating Olympic defeat
Nikhat vows comeback after excruciating Olympic defeat
Archers Deepika, Bhajan knocked out of Paris Olympics
Archers Deepika, Bhajan knocked out of Paris Olympics
Olympics: Sailors Kumanan, Saravanan way behind
Olympics: Sailors Kumanan, Saravanan way behind
People get so fed up with judicial process...: CJI
People get so fed up with judicial process...: CJI
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 4, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 4, 2024
Olympics: Sailors Kumanan, Saravanan way behind
Olympics: Sailors Kumanan, Saravanan way behind
Can Manu handle fortune and fame post Paris double?
Can Manu handle fortune and fame post Paris double?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Nerves not expectations get better of Manu

Olympics: Nerves not expectations get better of Manu

Axelsen stands between Lakshya and Olympic medal

Axelsen stands between Lakshya and Olympic medal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances