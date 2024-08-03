PIX: Biles soars to third gold medal with vault win

IMAGE: Simone Biles of the United States reacts after her performance in the Olympics Artistic Gymnastics women's Vault final at Bercy Arena, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Simone Biles won the vault final on Saturday to clinch her third gold medal of the Paris Games, dominating the competition with her signature Biles II vault to beat Brazilian silver medallist Rebeca Andrade with American Jade Carey taking bronze.

Biles soared high into the air as she performed her explosive Yurchenko double pike for a massive score of 15.700.

The American also impressed with her second effort.

She powered down the runway and launched into the Cheng vault, which incorporates a round-off, half-on entry with a one-and-a-half twisting flip to finish. She earned 14.900.