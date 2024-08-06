Olympics: Indian men's team crushed by mighty China

IMAGE: Manav Vikash Thakkar of India in action during his Table Tennis round of 16 team match against Chuqin Wang of China at the South Paris Arena 4, Paris, France at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal showed resistance but India suffered a 0-3 loss to mighty China in the pre-quarterfinals, at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

With this the Indian men's campaign in the table tennis team event has ended.

The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11, 3-11, 7-11 to the the legendary Chinese pair of Ma Long and Chuqin Wang.

Playing Fan Zhendong in the first singles, Sharath took the first game 11-9 with a superlative display. But the Chinese regrouped to outwit the Indian 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the next three games as India fell 0-2 behind in the tie.

The 24-year-old Manav then played the second singles but failed to put any resitance against Chuqin, losing 9-11, 6-11, 9-11.

On Monday, the Indian women's team comprising Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamat, prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie to enter the quarter-finals.