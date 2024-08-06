News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Indian men's team crushed by mighty China

Olympics: Indian men's team crushed by mighty China

Source: PTI
August 06, 2024 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Men's Team Round of 16 - South Paris Arena 4, Paris, France - August 06, 2024. Manav Vikash Thakkar of India in action during his round of 16 team match against Chuqin Wang of China

IMAGE: Manav Vikash Thakkar of India in action during his Table Tennis round of 16 team match against Chuqin Wang of China at the South Paris Arena 4, Paris, France at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal showed resistance but India suffered a 0-3 loss to mighty China in the pre-quarterfinals, at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

 

With this the Indian men's campaign in the table tennis team event has ended.

The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11, 3-11, 7-11 to the the legendary Chinese pair of Ma Long and Chuqin Wang.

Playing Fan Zhendong in the first singles, Sharath took the first game 11-9 with a superlative display. But the Chinese regrouped to outwit the Indian 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the next three games as India fell 0-2 behind in the tie.

The 24-year-old Manav then played the second singles but failed to put any resitance against Chuqin, losing 9-11, 6-11, 9-11.

On Monday, the Indian women's team comprising Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamat, prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie to enter the quarter-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!
A special paddler makes historic Olympic debut!
Chanu battles own demons ahead of Olympic campaign
Chanu battles own demons ahead of Olympic campaign
Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him
Olympics: Lakshya concedes pressure got better of him
Hasina requested to visit India on 'short notice': MEA
Hasina requested to visit India on 'short notice': MEA
Olympics: Defending champ Neeraj qualifies for final
Olympics: Defending champ Neeraj qualifies for final
LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi again
LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi again
Olympics: Vinesh shocks Susaki to enter quarters
Olympics: Vinesh shocks Susaki to enter quarters

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Defending champ Neeraj qualifies for final

Olympics: Defending champ Neeraj qualifies for final

Olympics: Vinesh shocks Susaki to enter quarters

Olympics: Vinesh shocks Susaki to enter quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances