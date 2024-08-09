News
Botswana's Tebogo wins men's 200 metres gold

Botswana's Tebogo wins men's 200 metres gold

Last updated on: August 09, 2024 00:27 IST
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo wins the Olympics men's 100 metres, finishing well ahead of the United States' Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Botswana's Letsile Tebogo wins the Olympics men's 100 metres, finishing well ahead of the United States' Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, on Thursday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympics 200 metres title on Thursday when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles in 19.46 seconds to claim Botswana's first Olympic gold medal.

 

Tebogo, who won bronze at the Worlds last year and set a national record of 9.86 when finishing sixth in the Paris 100m final, produced a dominant run to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.

Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62 seconds, with Lyles, hoping to become the first American to complete the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, third in 19.67.

Immediately after the race, US officials said Lyles had COVID and a yellow card appeared against his name in the official results.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

