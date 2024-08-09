SEE: What PM Modi said to hockey team...

IMAGE: The Harmanpreet Singh-led team added the fourth medal to India's tally at the Paris Olympics with their 2-1 win over Spain. Photograph and video: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian men's hockey team after their bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led team added the fourth medal to India's tally at the Paris Olympics with their 2-1 win over Spain.

After the win, the entire team along with coach Craig Fulton were present during the call with PM Modi.

PM Modi addressed Harmanpreet with "Sarpanch Sahab" which evoked laughter in the entire team.

"I want to congratulate you all for the win. You made India proud. With your (Harmanpreet) leadership and the efforts of the entire team, we have progressed this time as well. I have a firm belief that you will bring the golden era of hockey back once again."

India's bronze medal success also marked the final game of the stalwart goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Before his last dance, he was given the title of the 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' by Hockey India before the bronze medal game.

PM Modi addressed Sreejesh during the call and asked him "Kaise ho bhaiya?". He went on to congratulate the seasoned goalkeeper for the success of the Indian team and said, "Aapko nayi team taiyaar karni hogi (you will have to prepare a new team)."

India suffered a 3-2 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals which ended their hopes of taking away the nation's first gold at the Paris Olympics.

While en route to the final four, India was reduced to 10 men in the quarter-finals Great Britain. India defied the odds, to take the game to penalty shoot-out and secured a win.

PM Modi acknowledged the entire team's efforts that led to the success and said, "There is one thing that I want to say your match against Great Britain with 10 players will be remembered by everyone who understands hockey. I believe that around the globe whenever hockey is discussed your quarter-final will be talked about. I saw great team spirit. When you lose morale gets down but you recovered yourself and set out to play the match. The entire country is proud of you."