Rediff.com  » Sports » Biles gets surprise after thumbs down to Village cuisine

Biles gets surprise after thumbs down to Village cuisine

July 31, 2024 11:37 IST
Simone Biles reckons athletes not 'having proper French cuisine' in the Olympic Village

IMAGE: Simone Biles reckons athletes not 'having proper French cuisine' in the Olympic Village. Photograph: Simone Biles/Instagram

Paris Olympics' catering service might need a touch of Simone Biles's magic.

Adding to the early criticism about the quality and quantity of the food at the Olympic Village, the queen of gymnastics gave the French offerings there a thumbs-down, opining that athletes would need to get out to enjoy the "real" local cuisine.

 

Her comment came at a press conference following the US women's gold-medal win in the team gymnastics event on Tuesday, where a reporter asked the five gymnasts what they were eating and whether they were enjoying French food.

Hesitating, the women looked at each other before Biles stepped in to offer a sugar-coated response.

"OK, here's the thing. I don't think we're having proper French cuisine in the village like you guys might be eating because you're outside the village," she said.

"For the athletes it's a little bit... healthier."

Simone Biles receives a basket of croissants 

IMAGE: Simone Biles received a basket of croissants. Photograph: Cicile Landi/Instagram

Teammate Hezly Rivera was more direct, clearly itching to speak her mind.

"I don't think it's very good, at least what we're having in the dining hall," the 16-year-old said.

"I definitely think French food is good, but what we're having in there, I don't think it's the best. But it gets the job done," she joked.

"I thought the pizza was good," Biles jumped in, diplomatically.

Using the more than 600 tonnes of fresh produce provided by Carrefour, catering firm Sodexo is in charge of providing an estimated 40,000 meals a day to 15,000 athletes in the Olympic Village.

Organisers had promised fresh produce mostly made in France, with a focus on local and organic products and more vegetarian options. The criticism, including a paucity of meat, soon prompted Paris Olympics organisers to respond with a fix.

Still, Biles was likely partaking in some delectable pastries that Paris had to offer.

"Everyone can calm down!" an Instagram post by head coach Cecile Landi earlier in the day read, accompanied by a photo of a basket of chocolate croissants.

"Freshly baked pain au chocolat were delivered to Simone this morning."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Biles wins 5th Olympics gold as Team US reign

PIX: Biles wins 5th Olympics gold as Team US reign

PIX: McKeown extends reign, Wiffen toast of Ireland

PIX: McKeown extends reign, Wiffen toast of Ireland

