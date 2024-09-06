News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Simran through to women's 200m T12 semis

Paralympics: Simran through to women's 200m T12 semis

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 16:04 IST
Simran Sharma

IMAGE: Simran Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCI/X

Indian track and field athlete Simran Sharma topped her heat and entered the semifinals of the women's 200m T12 event at the Paris Paralympics in Paris on Friday.

Simran, who is the reigning world champion, topped her heat with a timing of 25.41s.

As per rule, the winner of each heat qualify to final A. The three fastest runners in each semi-final qualify to Final A.

 

The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments.

Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator where it was discovered that she is visually impaired.

Coached by her husband Gajendra Singh, who works for the Army Service Corps, she trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Simran missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the Women's 100m T12 final.

Simran clocked 12.31 seconds in the four-player final after being hampered by a slow start.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
