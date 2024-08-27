Paralympics opening to feature 100+ Indian athletes

IMAGE: The Olympic flag is raised at the the Trocadero with the Eiffel Tower in the background during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters



More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will take part in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony, which will be held outside a stadium for the first time in the Games' history, in the city of Paris, France on Wednesday.

Those athletes who have their competitions on Thursday, including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations.

"All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations," Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

The shooting team, which includes star markswoman Avani Lekhara who is defending her in Tokyo gold, is based at Chateauroux, more than 200km from Paris. The shooting range is located at Chateauroux.

The Indian contingent at the parade of nations will have 106 members with 52 athletes and 54 officials.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) -- who is also defending his gold -- and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India during the Opening ceremony.

The outdoor ceremony will be held at the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris. The contingents of all the nations will parade down a section of the Champs-Elysees, Paris's most iconic avenue.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was also held outside a stadium on July 26, on the banks of the Seine river, a first in the Games' history.

India is being represented by a record 84-member team at the Paris Paralympics with a target of 25 medals, including double-digit gold. India had won 19 medals, including five gold in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics where a 54-member team had represented the country.