Olympic medallist Aman 'will work to bring gold at LA Games'

Olympic medallist Aman 'will work to bring gold at LA Games'

August 27, 2024 16:41 IST
Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aman Sehrawat/X

Indian Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat will be taking out a roadshow from Chhatrasal Stadium, in Jhajjar on Tuesday to celebrate his medal win at the multi-sport event.

The wrestler visited his hometown Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday where he was felicitated for his historic medal at the marquee event.

 

Speaking to the media he said: "The entire country is my family. Whatever was lacking in the 2024 Olympics, I will work on those and bring gold in the 2028 Olympics."

He also had a word of advice for the youth.

"Give your 100 per cent in the game and the results will show," he added.

On his return to Delhi, he told ANI will be having a roadshow from a place that has given India plenty of great wrestlers, including Olympic medalilsts Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya and now Aman.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the roadshow, Aman said: "I am very happy that I am getting love from everyone for the roadshow. The entire country is showering their blessings."

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old brought India its first wrestling medal in Paris in his debut Olympic Games. He became the 7th Indian wrestler to medal at the Olympics.

AGENCIES
