Paralympics: India's schedule on September 3, 2024

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ANI Photo/DD Sports X- Grab

The Indian shooting duo of Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara will compete in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 qualification round at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

Both athletes are strong contenders for gold medals, with the 22-year-old Lekhara already having won India's first gold medal of the year in shooting.

Agarwal and Lekhara will both strive to match her success.

India schedule for the sixth day of the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday: (All timings in IST)

SHOOTING

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

ATHLETICS

Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm

Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm

Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

ARCHERY

Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm