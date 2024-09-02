'Australia Is Ripe For The Taking'

'My prediction is a 3-1 win for India.'

IMAGE: India will look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third successive time when they cross swords with Australia in a five Test series, beginning in Perth in November. Photograph: BCCI/X

Opinions about the fate of the Border-Gavakar Trophy to be played a couple of months from now have flown in every corner,

From former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's bold predictions to Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood stating the team's determination to wrest back the trophy, the coming series has like always piqued the interests of fans in the cricketing world.

When quizzed on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ravi Shastri -- who was the head coach when India pulled off a stunning victory at the Gabba in January 2021 to win the series -- chose Rohit Sharma's team as favourites to record a hat-trick of series wins.

And the latest big name to weigh in on the contest between the two giants of world cricket is Sunil Gavaskar.

'With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again,' Sunny G wrote in his Sunday column for the Mid-Day newspaper.

'It's going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game. Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India.'

Gavaskar is concerned about the absence of warm-up fixtures in the lead up to the first Test in Perth from November 22, with an intra-squad match at the WACA the Indian team's only chance to adjust to the conditions Down Under.

'India being the usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA (South Africa England New Zealand Australia) countries the first Test will be crucial,' Gavaskar noted.

'That they aren't playing proper first class games before that as well as in the week-long gaps between some Test matches could work against them.'