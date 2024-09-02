News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Kathuniya bags silver in men's discus throw

Paralympics: Kathuniya bags silver in men's discus throw

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 02, 2024 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yogesh Kathuniya

IMAGE: Yogesh Kathuniya is now a double Paralympic medallist. Photograph: X

India's Yogesh Kathuniya clinched his second consecutive Paralympic silver medal in the men's discus throw F-56 event with a season's best effort 42.22m at the ongoing Games in Paris, on Monday.

The 27-year-old hurled the discus to the podium-clinching distance in his very first attempt to add to the silver he won in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

 

Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos registered a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, creating a new Games record with an effort of 46.86m in his fifth attempt.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with 41.32m.

The F-56 classification covers limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power and impaired range of movement.

At the age of 9, Kathuniya developed the Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition which causes numbness, tingling and muscle weakness that can progress to paralysis.

He was bound to the wheelchair during his childhood but overcame the odds with the help of his mother Meena Devi, who learnt physiotherapy to help him regain muscle strength to walk again. His father has served in the Indian Army.

Kathuniya is a commerce graduate from Delhi's prestigious Kirori Mal College.

Besides two Paralympic silver medals, he has three world championship medals, including two silver and a bronze.

On Monday, Kathuniya won't be satisfied with his performance given that he won the silver in Tokyo with a much better effort of 44.38m.

Kathuniya's toughest competitor, the 45-year-old Dos Santos broke the Paralympic record twice on Monday, first registering 46.45m in his second attempt and then hurling the discus to 46.86m in his penultimate throw.

Dos Santos is a three-time world championships gold-medallist, and has also held the Paralympic record of 45.59m in this category which he achieved in the last edition in Tokyo.

Slovakia's Dusan Laczko finished fourth and last with a best effort of 41.20m.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Historic! Preeti bags bronze in 200m T35 event
Historic! Preeti bags bronze in 200m T35 event
Medal alert! Nitesh enters men's badminton SL3 final
Medal alert! Nitesh enters men's badminton SL3 final
Paralympics Badminton: Suhas, Thulasimathi in final
Paralympics Badminton: Suhas, Thulasimathi in final
PIX: Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win
PIX: Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Australia Is Ripe For The Taking'

'Australia Is Ripe For The Taking'

EPL PIX: Liverpool humiliate Man United; Spurs lose

EPL PIX: Liverpool humiliate Man United; Spurs lose

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances