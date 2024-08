One of the most recognisable faces in Indian para sport, shooter Avani Lekhara will be action in Round 2 of the 10m Air Rifle SH1 Qualification.Mona Agarwal will also be vying for a spot in the next round in the same event.

Sakshi Kasana and Karamjyoti will be in action in the Women's Discus Throw F55 Final.

Following is India's schedule on Friday, Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics: (All timings in IST):