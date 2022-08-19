2022 Para World Cup: Pistol shooter Jakhar wins gold

IMAGE: Rahul Jakhar emerged victorious in a shoot-off to win the gold medal in the P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event at the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. Photograph: Rahul Jakhar/Twitter

Pistol shooter Rahul Jakhar held his nerves to emerge victorious in a shoot-off as India opened their campaign at the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup on a resounding note by clinching three medals, in Changwon, South Korea, on Thursday.

Jakhar, who qualified in the second spot with a score of 574-14x, held off a determined Kim Jungam in the shoot-off (3+3+2: 3+3+0) to win the P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 finals.



Trailing Jungam throughout the final, the 36-year-old Indian kept his calm to equal the scores 20-all in the last series of the elimination round.



"It was an amazing final. I am very happy to win the gold despite facing two malfunctions. It was a good experience before the all-important World Championships in November," Jakhar told the Paralympic Committee of India.



Pooja Agarwal claimed a bronze with 14 points.



Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara won silver competing with a new wheelchair and new rifle.



Represented by 14 shooters, India are one of the strongest teams at the Changwon 2022 World Cup.