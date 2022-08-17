Stranded women's football club send SOS to PM Modi

Women’s I-League champions, Gokulam Kerala FC have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

Gokulam Kerala FC players, who were to participate in the AFC Women’s club championships, are stranded at Tashkent following AIFF’s suspension by FIFA on Monday.

‘23 women team players of Gokulam Kerala FC are stranded at Tashkent now of no fault of ours. We request urgent intervention by @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @narendramodi for us to participate in the AFC.

"Our team reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from Kozhikode during the early hours of 16th of August 2022. On arrival, we heard through various media outlets that FIFA has banned AIFF (All India Football Federation) and the clubs are therefore no longer entitled to take part in the international competition until the suspension is lifted," the club tweeted in a statement.

"In the light of the above, we request PMOs good officers to intervene in this matter and make all efforts to revoke FIFA ban and include us back in the AFC Women's Club Championship as the champion club of India. Such an unforeseen ban should not be detrimental to our efforts in making INDIA proud to become the number one women's football nation in Asia," the club added.