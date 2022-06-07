News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Will Raducanu recover in time for Wimbledon?

Will Raducanu recover in time for Wimbledon?

June 07, 2022 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Britain's Emma Raducanu receives medical attention during her first round match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has no idea if she would be fit to play at Wimbledon, the 19-year-old said after a "freak injury" forced her to retire from her opening match at the WTA 250 event in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Britain's Raducanu retired when she was a break down at 4-3 in the opening set against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, nearly half an hour into the match after she suffered what appeared to be a side strain.

 

Raducanu reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2021 but will need a quick recovery to compete at this year's tournament which will be held from June 27 to July 10.

"First game, absolute freak. I think I pulled something. I'm not really sure what exactly happened. I just came off court," Raducanu told British media.

"It's on the side of my body. It feels, I don't know, maybe around my rib or something."

Asked if she would be fit for Wimbledon, Raducanu said: "I've got no idea.

"It could've just seized up and spasmed and then it's really bad for a few days. But I've got no idea. I can't diagnose myself, so I’ll get it checked out."

Raducanu, who has been without a full-time coach since April, shot to stardom last September when, as a qualifier, she won the U.S. Open title, becoming Britain's first female Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

She has, however, suffered a string of fitness issues since winning her maiden Grand Slam title and was eliminated in the second round of the French Open last month.

"I am obviously disappointed and it is really bad luck," Raducanu added.

"You just want to catch a break but I haven't really. That’s out of my control, but right now all I can focus on is what I am doing and I think I am doing a lot of good work."

Wimbledon had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after it opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation". Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Success of Indians in IPL great for Team India: Dravid
Success of Indians in IPL great for Team India: Dravid
Europe's 1st major soccer club to join crypto wagon
Europe's 1st major soccer club to join crypto wagon
Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi
Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi
No court relief for filmmaker in Amit Shah pic case
No court relief for filmmaker in Amit Shah pic case
Let's swap 2nd preference votes: Kumaraswamy to Cong
Let's swap 2nd preference votes: Kumaraswamy to Cong
Here's what Dravid has to say on Umran's debut
Here's what Dravid has to say on Umran's debut
Accept and respect BJP's decision: Nupur Sharma
Accept and respect BJP's decision: Nupur Sharma

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Tennis Rankings: Nadal jumps to 4th spot

Tennis Rankings: Nadal jumps to 4th spot

Ranji Roundup: Parkar hits double ton on debut

Ranji Roundup: Parkar hits double ton on debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances