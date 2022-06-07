News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi

Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 07, 2022 14:16 IST
IMAGE: An international match is being held at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi for the first time since November 2019. Photograph: BCCI

The first T20 International between India and South in Delhi on Thursday is set to be a sell out with 94 percent tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley stadium.

 

An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.

"94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said.

Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale.

In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium," he said.

Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.

"Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times," Manchanda added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
