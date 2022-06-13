News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Para shuttlers Manasi, Manisha win gold in Canada

Para shuttlers Manasi, Manisha win gold in Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 13, 2022 18:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: World champion Manasi Joshi rallied from a game down to beat Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna in the final of the Canada International Para Badminton in Ottawa. Photograph: Manasi G Joshi/Twitter

Indian para shuttlers continued their great run of form as they clinched nine medals including two gold by Manasi Joshi and Manisha Ramadass at the Canada International Para Badminton in Ottawa.

 

World champion Joshi produced a fine performance winning all her round robin matches over fellow Indian Parul Parmar, France's Coraline Bergeron, Noriko Ito of Japan and Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna.

In the final, Joshi rallied from a game down to take the second game and fought it out till the end before winning 21-18, 15-21, 22-20 against her Ukrainian opponent Kozyna. This is Joshi's fourth title win in the women's singles event this season.

"Extremely delighted to be winning Gold in Singles & Bronze in Mixed Doubles with @RUTHICK_INDIA at Canada para-badminton international. With this my one month tour to the Middle East & North America ends," tweeted Joshi, who also claimed the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 bronze with Ruthick Ragupathi.

Ramadass too followed her Fazza Dubai 2022 International title triumph by winning the women's singles SU5 gold medal. The 17-year-old from Chennai kept her composure and fought it out to pull off a 27-25, 21-9 victory over Japan's Akiko Sugino in the final. This is her fourth women's singles gold in the SU5 category this season.

However, Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat had to settle for the silver going down fighting against his arch rival Daniel Bethell 14-21, 21-9, 15-21. This is Bhagat's second defeat to England's Paralympic silver medallist since the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Indians Dominate World Chess
How Indians Dominate World Chess
Son of a tailor, Altaf wins J&K's first cycling gold
Son of a tailor, Altaf wins J&K's first cycling gold
Chateauroux World Cup: Lekhara clinches second gold
Chateauroux World Cup: Lekhara clinches second gold
'Brahmastra is Agni Pariksha'
'Brahmastra is Agni Pariksha'
File fresh plea to vote in MLC polls: HC to Malik
File fresh plea to vote in MLC polls: HC to Malik
Sena praises Fadnavis's 'astute' RS poll management
Sena praises Fadnavis's 'astute' RS poll management
China on Prophet row: 'Religions should co-exist'
China on Prophet row: 'Religions should co-exist'

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: The Cutest Pitch Invader

PIX: The Cutest Pitch Invader

Indian lifter Sanapathi is Youth World Champion

Indian lifter Sanapathi is Youth World Champion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances