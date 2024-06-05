News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paolini upsets Rybakina to reach French Open semis

Paolini upsets Rybakina to reach French Open semis

June 05, 2024 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paolini

IMAGE: Jasmine Paolini in action against Elena Rybanakina in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Photograph: French Open/X

Italian surprise package Jasmine Paolini staved off a fightback from fourth seed Elena Rybakina to seal a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 win on Wednesday and advance to the French Open semi-finals for the first time. The 12th-seeded Paolini set up a last-four showdown with either Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka or Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who meet in the quarter-finals later on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, the 28-year-old Paolini got off to a confident start by winning the opening two games and forced her opponent to work hard to hold serve, before breaking again en route to taking the first set.

 

A sublime backhand winner gave Paolini another break in the third game of the next set but 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina responded with one of her own and slowly came to grips with the Italian's power and precision.

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina exchanged breaks with Paolini again but the 24-year-old held firm to level the contest at one set apiece and recovered after surrendering her serve at the start of the decider. Paolini secured a hold to love to make it 4-4, playing at the level she showed early in the match and she took advantage of Rybakina's errors to close out a famous victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
One in four Germans uninterested in Euro 2024
One in four Germans uninterested in Euro 2024
Euro '24: Germany desperate to reclaim lost glory
Euro '24: Germany desperate to reclaim lost glory
'Ticket pressure for Ind-Pak match greater than game'
'Ticket pressure for Ind-Pak match greater than game'
Kangana's New Role: 'Mandi Ki Sansad'
Kangana's New Role: 'Mandi Ki Sansad'
Sensex jumps over 1,772 points; Nifty crosses 22K
Sensex jumps over 1,772 points; Nifty crosses 22K
73 women elected to Lok Sabha, lower than 2019
73 women elected to Lok Sabha, lower than 2019
Bopanna-Ebden duo storm into French Open semis
Bopanna-Ebden duo storm into French Open semis

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Bopanna-Ebden duo storm into French Open semis

Bopanna-Ebden duo storm into French Open semis

Stimac hopeful for India's chances vs Kuwait

Stimac hopeful for India's chances vs Kuwait

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances