Stimac hopeful for India's chances vs Kuwait

IMAGE: Igor Stimac believes Sunil Chhetri is one of the few players to become a legend during his playing days. Photograph: ANI.

A victory against Kuwait on Thursday could propel India to their first-ever appearance in the third round of World Cup qualifiers, and head coach Igor Stimac believes it could be a game-changer for Indian football.

Stimac, a Bronze medalist with Croatia in the 1998 World Cup, sees this match as a defining moment in his career, both as a player and a coach. "This can change the future of Indian football," he declared at a press conference. "Honestly, this is the biggest game altogether in my playing and coaching career. We have the chance to make 1.5 billion Indians happy tomorrow."



India currently sits second in their group with four points. A win against Kuwait would solidify their position and potentially guarantee a spot in the third round, where direct slots for the 2026 World Cup will be decided. Goal difference is the likely tiebreaker, and India currently holds an advantage over Afghanistan, their closest competitor.

Sunil Chhetri's Retirement and Squad Selection

Stimac expressed sadness at the upcoming retirement of star striker Sunil Chhetri, but hinted at a possible "last call" if needed.

Despite a shaky performance against Afghanistan, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will retain his starting spot against Kuwait. Stimac highlighted the importance of experience at this level and emphasised his confidence in Gurpreet.

The coach also hinted at potentially giving playing time to promising I-League players David Lalhlansanga and Edmund Lalrindika. This could mark the first national team debut for an I-League player in five years.

Kuwait coach Rui Bento expects a tough fight from India but believes his team is better prepared than in their previous encounter. He complimented the retiring Chhetri, calling him a "historical player for Indian football" and wished India to develop more players of his caliber.

"Football needs players like him. It's not for good Indian football. Maybe in future you will have more players like Chhetri.” Bento said.

This match promises to be a historic one for Indian football. With a win, India could take a giant leap towards their World Cup dream.