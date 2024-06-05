Bopanna-Ebden duo storm into French Open semis

IMAGE: IMAGE: Bopanna celebrates a point alongside partner Ebden at Rolland Garros during the French Open. Photograph: French Open/X

The Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden continued their impressive run at the French Open, booking their place in the semifinals with a hard-fought victory over the Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Bopanna and Ebden, seeded second in the tournament, battled for a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 win on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The match lasted just over an hour, showcasing both thrilling rallies and moments of decisive dominance.

The first set was a close affair, with both teams holding serve until a crucial tie-break. Bopanna and Ebden found their edge, clinching the set 7-3. However, the Belgians weren't finished, digging deep to snatch the second set 5-7. The momentum shifted dramatically in the final set.

Bopanna and Ebden broke serve early and never looked back, cruising to a 6-1 victory. Their aggressive play and sharp focus proved too much for the Belgians. This win comes after a string of tough matches for the Indo-Australian pair.

They navigated three-set battles in both the first and third rounds, showcasing their resilience and determination. Their victory in the quarterfinals wasn't without its challenges either, as they needed a super tie-break to overcome a spirited challenge from unseeded opponents in the previous round.

Now, Bopanna and Ebden set their sights on the finals, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to their names. They'll face a new challenge in the semifinals, and their experience and fighting spirit will be crucial as they chase French Open glory.