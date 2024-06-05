News
Euro '24: Germany desperate to reclaim lost glory

Euro '24: Germany desperate to reclaim lost glory

June 05, 2024 17:51 IST
Germany
 
IMAGE: Germany's Florian Wirtz during a team training session. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbachs/Reuters

Germany, once the undisputed kings of European football, enter Euro 2024 with a point to prove. Their dominance from 1972-1996 has faded, replaced by a decade of disappointment.

New coach Julian Nagelsmann faces a team with a shaky fan-base and a hunger to reclaim their former glory. Wins over France and Netherlands offer a flicker of hope, but scoring goals remains a concern. Meanwhile, England rise as Germany fall. Buoyed by a wave of talented young players like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, they travel with genuine belief they can finally win a major trophy since 1966.

Coach Gareth Southgate's experience, coupled with their success in reaching previous World Cup and Euro finals, has instilled a culture of expectation within the squad. However, injuries threaten to derail their defence, potentially leaving them vulnerable.

France, the World Cup finalists from 2022, have hit a rough patch in recent times. Injuries and inconsistent form have forced Didier Deschamps to revamp his defense and midfield. Key players like Lucas Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni are in doubt, adding uncertainty to their campaign.

Spain, under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, aims to return to the top after years of turmoil. Youngsters like Lamine Yamal and a core of experienced players like Rodri and Dani Carvajal offer an exciting blend. However, a controversial federation and a tough group stage cast a shadow over their ambitions.

 

Belgium's "Golden Generation" may be past their prime. Despite their high ranking, their history in the Euros is underwhelming. Injuries and past failures dampen expectations, with Kevin De Bruyne's fitness a major concern.

Portugal and Netherlands remain outsiders, but hold a slim chance of lifting the trophy in Berlin. Euro 2024 promises a tournament in transition. With Germany's dominance waning, can England capitalize or will another team rise to the occasion?

Source: REUTERS
