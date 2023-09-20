News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Panghal stuns reigning world champion Parrish, enters semis

Panghal stuns reigning world champion Parrish, enters semis

Source: PTI
September 20, 2023 18:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Antim Panghal entered the semifinals with the stunning win. Photograph: Antim Panghal/X

Antim Panghal shocked reigning champion Olivia Dominique Parrish en route to the World Championship semifinals, raising hopes of locking a quota for the Paris Olympics even as other Indian contenders bit the dust in their respective categories, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The two-time U20 champion Panghal slipped to a 0-2 deficit at the start of the bout against the American but edged her rival 3-2 in the women's 53kg opening round.

She later outplayed Poland's Roksana Marta Zasina by technical superiority and followed that up with a 9-6 win over Russian Natalia Malysheva, who is competing as a neutral athlete.

 

The American swung into action with a quick take-down move from a right-leg attack. Unperturbed, the 19-year-old Indian began to defend well and foiled two similar attempts, not conceding any more points till the end of first period.

With her strong defense continuing, Panghal did not let Parrish make any attacking move with the result the American was put on clock.

Panghal got hold of the American's left leg and converted that into a successful take-down move to draw parity. She tried to get a leg lace but could not pull off the move.

The American lost a point on passivity. Standing wrestling followed and Panghal defended her slender lead to walk out a winner.

She needed only one minute and 38 seconds to outplay Roksana Marta Zasina in her next bout, beating the Poland wrestler by technical superiority to move into the quarterfinals. After two take-down moves, Panghal pulled off leg-lace move with perfection to finish the bout in a jiffy.

In the quarterfinal, she led 6-0 but the Russian effected a comeback with a take-down and consecutive gut-wrench points to make it 6-6. On counter-attack Panghal took the lead again. She extended the lead with a left-leg attack which she converted into a take-down. About 30 seconds were still left in the bout but Paghal denied her rival.

However, Manisha (62kg), Priyanka (68kg) and Jyoti Berwal (72kg) have lost their bouts and exited the tournament.

All 10 men's free-style wrestlers have already exited the tournament without winning either an Olympic quota or a medal in non-Olympic categories.

All Indian athletes are competing under the UWW flag because the wrestling federation is suspended.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: The Aussies Have Arrived!
World Cup: The Aussies Have Arrived!
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!
Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!
Gir locals move HC over losing out jobs to outsiders
Gir locals move HC over losing out jobs to outsiders
India warns travellers of criminal violence in Canada
India warns travellers of criminal violence in Canada
Kurmi stir hits Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, other trains
Kurmi stir hits Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, other trains
Investors lose Rs 2.89 lakh crore in two days
Investors lose Rs 2.89 lakh crore in two days

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Shocking! India's No. 1 tennis player at break-point!

Shocking! India's No. 1 tennis player at break-point!

India football coach hails his 'heroes' despite defeat

India football coach hails his 'heroes' despite defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances