Home  » Sports » Wimbledon 2025: Balaji and Reyes-Varela enter Round 2

Wimbledon 2025: Balaji and Reyes-Varela enter Round 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 03, 2025 19:13 IST

IMAGE: India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela will take on Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the third round of Wimbledon 2025. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Asian Tennis Federation/X

India's N Sriram Balaji joined compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli in the second round of the men's doubles event at the Wimbledon on Thursday.

Balaji, world No. 74, and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela defeated American duo of Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-4 in an opening round match.

The contest lasted 71 minutes and the Indo-Mexican pair broke their opponents once each in both sets to wrap up the match without much fuss.

 

However, Balaji and Reyes-Varela will have a tough second round against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

Bhambri and Bollipalli had won their respective opening round matches on Wednesday while Rohan Bopanna had crashed out in the first round itself. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
