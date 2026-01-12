HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » One Slam missing: Swiatek eyes Aussie Open

One Slam missing: Swiatek eyes Aussie Open

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 15:18 IST

x

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek will have little time to ease herself back into elite competition mode. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Swiatek heads into Melbourne Park with the Australian Open title the only gap on her Grand Slam resume, but the world number two is keen to avoid setting herself targets for the new season and says her main goal is to improve her game.

The 24-year-old Pole has won majors on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, the Paris clay and the grass of Wimbledon but has never managed to reach the final at the year's opening Grand Slam, going out twice in the semi-finals.

"For now I'm not setting results goals," she told Polish sports news website Sportowy24 last month.

 

"I am focusing on developing technically and in terms of my tennis game itself."

Swiatek is renowned for her grit and intensity on tour but the former world number one was forced to revaluate her approach after failing to secure a semi-final spot at the season-ending WTA Finals for a second straight year in November.

She has spoken about the physical and mental toll the punishing tour schedule takes on players and said in Beijing in September that the season was too long and too intense.

Just before Christmas she told Sportowy24 that she felt refreshed after spending more time at home than usual.

She has also worked with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, often crediting with helping shape her preparation and routines and publicly defending their work together amid questions about the partnership.

"I hope the preparation period will mean that in the new season I will play well, solidly, and that I will learn something new," said Swiatek, who suffered a heartbreaking semi-final loss to eventual champion Madison Keys last year in Australia.

After the peace of Poland, Swiatek will be plunged into the maelstrom of the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which kicks off on January 18 and crowns a women's champion after two punishing weeks of summer heat.

The disappointment of a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 loss to Swiss Belinda Bencic in the final of the United Cup on a similarly fast Sydney surface on Sunday was tempered by the fact that Poland ultimately won the trophy.

"I'm still here, nothing crazy happened," Swiatek reassured her fans.

"Everything is fine, just super sore. I guess, first tournament of the year it costs everybody a bit differently than during the season."

The Australian Open boasts 11 Grand Slam champions with top seed Aryna Sabalenka among the title favourites, and Swiatek will have little time to ease herself back into elite competition mode.

While Swiatek will be keen to avoid discussing it, the Pole could complete the career Grand Slam if she walks away with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

The claycourt specialist has won four of her majors at Roland Garros and showed a different side to her game by winning on the hard courts of the U.S. Open in 2022.

Her 6-0 6-0 thrashing of Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final last July showed she can adapt and it would be no surprise if she finally gets to grips with the Melbourne Park surface this time around.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'They Are Lying': Akram Breaks Silence'
'They Are Lying': Akram Breaks Silence'
'I was living a lie': Mary Kom breaks silence on divorce
'I was living a lie': Mary Kom breaks silence on divorce
Rahul's Tamil Advice Leads To 'Rashtriya Bhasha' Talk
Rahul's Tamil Advice Leads To 'Rashtriya Bhasha' Talk
Father-son duo Nabi-Eisakhil script rare T20 history
Father-son duo Nabi-Eisakhil script rare T20 history
Meet Team India's New All-rounder!
Meet Team India's New All-rounder!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile0:15

Watch: DRDO tests anti-tank guided missile

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero2:34

Cold Wave Grips Mount Abu as Temperatures Dip Below Zero

PM Modi, German Chancellor participate in International Kite Festival5:30

PM Modi, German Chancellor participate in International...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO