Home  » Cricket » Rahul's Tamil Advice Leads To 'Rashtriya Bhasha' Talk

Rahul's Tamil Advice Leads To 'Rashtriya Bhasha' Talk

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 12, 2026 14:17 IST

IMAGE: K L Rahul's on-field chat grabs attention. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

What began as routine on-field communication during the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11, 2026, soon turned into a talking point, as a brief stump-mic moment sparked playful banter among commentators.

With New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls settling in, K L Rahul was caught on the stump mic offering instructions to off-spinner Washington Sundar -- in Tamil, the bowler's native language. Rahul was heard urging Sundar to reduce his pace after a delivery clocked over 90 kmph.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron, on commentary, suggested Rahul may have switched to Tamil to ensure the message landed clearly. That observation prompted a tongue-in-cheek response from former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

'K L Rahul might have to speak to Washington Sundar in Tamil. He is telling him to bowl slower, and not like a medium pacer,' Aaron said, before adding, 'Don't you think Washington understands Tamil better?'

'I believe more in the rashtriya bhasha,' Bangar, a native Marathi speaker, replied, sparking a brief exchange between the two commentators.

Aaron quickly clarified that he wasn't dismissing any language, while Bangar played it down, pointing out that Sundar had bowled the previous delivery at 92 kmph -- suggesting language had little to do with execution.

The moment drew attention online, especially given the recurring debate around language use in Indian cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
