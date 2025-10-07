HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One point, $1m: Aus Open's bold new challenge

October 07, 2025 11:24 IST

Part of the tournament’s expanded opening week, the event features a sudden-death format where 'rock, paper, scissors’ decides who serves. The victor of the lone point moves into the next round.

IMAGE: Part of the tournament's expanded opening week, the event features a sudden-death format where 'rock, paper, scissors' decides who serves. The victor of the lone point moves into the next round. Photograph: Kim Landy/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Amateur tennis players will have a shot at both glory and riches when they face top professionals in a single-point showdown ahead of next year’s Australian Open.

Organisers on Tuesday announced the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam, which will see 10 amateur players from across Australia take on an elite field of 22 professionals led by world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The winner will walk away with A$1 million ($661,000).

 

After debuting at this year’s Australian Open to fan acclaim, the concept returns with higher stakes. Last year’s edition saw Australian pro Omar Jasika win A$60,000 after a series of surprise upsets by amateurs.

Qualifying rounds will be held nationwide and during the Open, with the grand final staged at Rod Laver Arena.

"With more big names to be announced soon, you now have a million reasons to pick up a racket and get ready for January," said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

The first week of the Open (Jan 12–17) will also feature free entry for kids and nightly live music at Grand Slam Oval, with the main draw running January 18–February 1.

