Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Lakshya Sen to fight for bronze after Axelsen defeat

Olympics: Lakshya Sen to fight for bronze after Axelsen defeat

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 04, 2024 16:53 IST
Lakshya Sen falls to Axelsen in semis, to play bronze-medal playoff

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: India’s Lakshya Sen in action during the match against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

India's dream of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals at the Paris Games in Paris on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 World Championships bronze medal, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender 20-22, 14-21 to the two-time world champion Axelsen in a 54-minute semifinal clash.

 

Lakshaya Sen

IMAGE: Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen gestures after winning the match against Lakshya Sen. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Sen will have another chance to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal when he meets Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal playoff.

India have never won a Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in London Games. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
