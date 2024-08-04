Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis

IMAGE: India’s Gurjant Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sanjay, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and PR Sreejesh celebrate after winning the match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes in Paris on Sunday.

This is their second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Great Britain's players celebrate after Lee Morton equalised in the 27th minute.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay celebrates scoring a penalty during the shootout.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India's first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.