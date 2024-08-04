News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Disappointment for India as Parul misses final

Disappointment for India as Parul misses final

Source: PTI
August 04, 2024 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parul finishes 8th in 3000m steeplechase heat race, fails to qualify for final round

Parul Chaudhary

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIS/X

The national record holder in women's 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary failed to qualify for the final round after finishing eighth in the heat race to end her campaign in the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Parul, who underwent high-altitude training in the USA for a few months in the lead-up to the Games, ran the distance at 9 minutes 23.39 seconds, which was her season's best but well below her national mark of 9:15.31, clocked in the 2023 Budapest World Championships.

 

The top-five each from the three heat races qualify for the final.

The defending Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won the heat number one with 9:10.51 while Faith Cherotich (9:10.57) of Kenya and Gesa Felicitas Krause (9:10.68) from Germany were second and third respectively.

This brought to an end to Parul's campaign who had also failed to qualify for the women's 5000m race along with Ankita Dhyani.

Parul had made direct qualification for the 3000m steeplechase — her pet event — after breaching the entry standard of 9:23.00.

Lalita Babar was the lone Indian woman 3000m steeplechaser to qualify for the final round in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she ultimately finished 10th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shocking! Why Fraser-Pryce missed 100m semis
Shocking! Why Fraser-Pryce missed 100m semis
China's Zheng beats Vekic to win historic tennis gold
China's Zheng beats Vekic to win historic tennis gold
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 8
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 8
MNS may contest Worli seat against Aaditya Thackeray
MNS may contest Worli seat against Aaditya Thackeray
Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris
Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris
Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis
Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis
9 children killed as house wall collapses in MP
9 children killed as house wall collapses in MP

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters

Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters

Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map

Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances