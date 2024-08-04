Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris

IMAGE: China’s Qian Li in action against Lovlina Borgohain of India. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic journey came to a heartbreaking end as she suffered a split decision defeat against Li Qian in the quarterfinals.

The Indian boxer started the match promisingly, matching her Chinese opponent punch for punch in the opening round. However, Li Qian shifted gears in the second round, overwhelming Borgohain with relentless pressure and accurate combinations.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain started the match promisingly but it was Li Qian who emerged victorious. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Despite a spirited effort in the final round, where both boxers exchanged heavy blows, it was Li Qian who emerged victorious, securing a 4-1 decision from the judges.

The loss marks the end of India's boxing campaign at the Olympics.