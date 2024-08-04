News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris

Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris

Last updated on: August 04, 2024 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lovlina Borgohain

IMAGE: China’s Qian Li in action against Lovlina Borgohain of India. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic journey came to a heartbreaking end as she suffered a split decision defeat against Li Qian in the quarterfinals.

The Indian boxer started the match promisingly, matching her Chinese opponent punch for punch in the opening round. However, Li Qian shifted gears in the second round, overwhelming Borgohain with relentless pressure and accurate combinations.

 

Lovlina Borgohain

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain started the match promisingly but it was Li Qian who emerged victorious. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Despite a spirited effort in the final round, where both boxers exchanged heavy blows, it was Li Qian who emerged victorious, securing a 4-1 decision from the judges.

The loss marks the end of India's boxing campaign at the Olympics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Women fencers win Ukraine's first gold at Olympics
Women fencers win Ukraine's first gold at Olympics
Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters
Olympics: Heartbreak for boxer Nishant in quarters
PIX: Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win relay
PIX: Golden hat-trick for Crouser; Dutch win relay
Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis
Ten-man India stun Great Britain; enter hockey semis
Disappointment for India as Parul misses final
Disappointment for India as Parul misses final
9 children killed as house wall collapses in MP
9 children killed as house wall collapses in MP
DPharm Vs BPharm: Which Is Better?
DPharm Vs BPharm: Which Is Better?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map

Where's St Lucia? Alfred puts her country on the map

Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris

Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances