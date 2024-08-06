News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 7, 2024

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 7, 2024

Last updated on: August 07, 2024 00:02 IST
Mirabai Chanu

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu will attempt to become India's first weightlifter to win two Olympic medals. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

All eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday as she attempts to become India's first weightlifter to win two Olympic medals.

A challenging field, which includes reigning Olympic champion China's Hou Zhihui, and fitness concerns stand in the way though in the 49kg weight category.

 

The lifter, who opened India's tally on the first day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a silver after an effort of 202kg (87kg+115kg), has kept a low profile since suffering hip tendonitis during the Asian Games last October.

The 29-year-old's best effort since the Tokyo Games was at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she lifted 201kg (88kg+113kg).

Also offering hope of a medal is Avinash Sable in the men's 3000 metres Steeplechase early Thursday morning.

He finished fifth in the second heat, clocking 8:15.43 seconds on Monday, to make it to the final round. 

Following is India's schedule on Wednesday, Day 12 of competition at the Paris Games:

 

