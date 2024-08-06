Beyond the Court: Sindhu, Marin's Special Bond

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

The badminton world has been captivated by the intense rivalry between P V Sindhu and Carolina Marin.

Their on-court battles have been nothing short of epic, with both players pushing each other to new heights.

Despite their contrasting playing styles -- Sindhu's calm demeanour versus Marin's fiery intensity -- the two aces share an undeniable bond. Their mutual respect for each other's abilities is evident in their interactions off the court.

As Sindhu herself has pointed out, their relationship mirrors the legendary friendship between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

A poignant moment in their relationship came after their highly charged semi-final clash at the Denmark Open in 2023. The match was marked by heated exchanges and both players received yellow cards.

In a display of sportsmanship, Marin took to Instagram to apologise to Sindhu, acknowledging that her on-court behaviour was inappropriate. Sindhu, known for her grace under pressure, responded with understanding.

Sindhu's support for Marin following the latter's injury at the Paris Olympics further underscored their bond. Her heartfelt message on social media showcased the genuine care and admiration she holds for her opponent.

IMAGE: Carolina Marin, left, and P V Sindhu in Hyderabad. Photograph: Rediff Archives from PTI

The two-time Olympic medalist shared a supportive message on social media, praising Marin's phenomenal performance and sending positive energy her way.

'To one of my greatest rivals and dearest friends on the tour, Carolina Marin, I am sending all the positive energy in the world your way. You were playing a phenomenal match, and I was deeply rooting for you!' Sindhu posted on Instagram.

'Deep down, I believe there was no player on tour I hated playing against more than you. Your willpower, sheer determination, and uncanny ability to put players under pressure are unmatched. Knowing you and your willpower, it's only a matter of time, buddy! Just know I will always be your biggest supporter.'