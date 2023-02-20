News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Oldest world record in 400m shattered!

Oldest world record in 400m shattered!

February 20, 2023 00:10 IST
Femke Bol

IMAGE: Netherlands' Femke Bol crosses the line to win the women's 400m hurdles. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Netherlands' Femke Bol ran the 400 metres in 49.26 seconds at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday to break one of the longest-standing world records in track and field.

Bol's time beat the previous record of 49.59 set by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

 

"It was because of all the fans here that I ran this record," said the 22-year-old, who claimed bronze in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics behind Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad.

"Never have I ever seen that many people here. When I crossed the line I knew that the record was mine because of the noise that the crowd made."

The outdoor 400m world record is 47.60, which was set by German Marita Koch in 1985.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
