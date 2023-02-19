News
Dominant Swiatek takes second straight Doha crown

February 19, 2023 11:02 IST
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after defeating Jessica Pegula of the United States in the final of the Qatar Open, at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, on Saturday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour to defend her Qatar Open title on Saturday.

The victory capped off a dominant campaign during which Swiatek recorded 6-0, 6-1 wins over both Danielle Collins and Veronika Kudermetova and received a quarter-final bye, dropping just five games in three matches.

 

The reigning French and US Open champion was quick to downplay the significance of her achievement, however, saying in an on-court interview, "Well, for sure the bye helped. I don't really care how many games I won or lost."

It is Swiatek's first title of a year, and follows her shock fourth-round exit in the Australian Open at the hands of Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The Pole will be hoping it helps kickstart a run similar to last year, when she built on her maiden victory in Doha to win 37 straight matches and claim the French Open as well as titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

"I feel like I found my rhythm here after a tough beginning to the season," said Swiatek, after claiming her 12th WTA singles title.

"I could really stay focused from the beginning to the end of matches."

Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following her win in the last edition of the tournament, and reiterated that message on Saturday.

"I feel like we all have pretty short memories, but we should all support Ukraine and Ukrainians in everything they cope with every day," Swiatek said.

"It's disappointing that the situation has not changed, but hopefully they will stay strong."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
