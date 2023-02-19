News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Team India celebrated Delhi Test victory

How Team India celebrated Delhi Test victory

Source: PTI
February 19, 2023 22:09 IST
Team India

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team on Sunday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian cricket team on Sunday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India.

 

Team India

The Indian team retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in the second Test against Australia, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

The BCCI posted a series of pictures showing captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and head coach Rahul Dravid among others in the museum.

BCCI

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which opened to the public last year in April, is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, and has the record of how each one has contributed to the development of the country over the last 75 years.

"A trip to cherish! #TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. @PMOIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

Team India

India will next take on Australia in the third Test, starting on March 1 in Indore. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
