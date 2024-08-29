News
Nunez gets five-game ban as Uruguay players punished for Copa brawl

Nunez gets five-game ban as Uruguay players punished for Copa brawl

August 29, 2024 03:03 IST
Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez was suspended for his involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay's Copa America loss to Colombia in July.

IMAGE: Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez was suspended for his involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay's Copa America semi-final loss to Colombia in July. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international matches while several other players were also suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay's Copa America loss to Colombia in July, South American soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

 

Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four games, while Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Mathias Olivera each received three-game suspensions.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in the Copa semi-final, Uruguay players climbed into the stands and exchanged blows with opposition fans.

Uruguay captain Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

The Uruguay FA was also fined $20,000, and 11 players in total were sanctioned for their involvement in the brawl. Nunez was fined $20,000, Bentancur $16,000, and Araujo, Olivera, and Gimenez $12,000 each.

The players will have to serve their suspensions in Uruguay's next official matches in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

They face Paraguay in Montevideo and Venezuela in Maturin in September; Peru (away) and Ecuador (home) in October; Colombia (home) and Brazil (away) in November.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

