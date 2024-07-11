Colombia edge Uruguay to enter Copa America final

IMAGE: Jefferson Lerma scored the all-important goal as 10-man Colombia got the better of Uruguay in the Copa America semi-final in Charlotte, USA, on Wednesday. Photograph: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 in their Copa America semi-final on Wednesday despite being reduced to 10 men for 45 minutes to book a title decider against defending champions Argentina thanks to a first-half header from Jefferson Lerma.

Uruguay's Darwin Nunez missed several chances in the first half and Colombia made them pay when Lerma rose above the defence on a corner in the 39th minute and squeezed his header past goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Colombia went down to 10 men just before halftime when Daniel Munoz lost his cool and got himself sent off, with the right back receiving a second yellow card for elbowing Manuel Ugarte in the chest when play was stopped.

Uruguay dominated possession in the second half and veteran striker Luis Suarez nearly equalised when he hit the post but Colombia bravely held on for a famous win and will play Argentina in Sunday's final.

Uruguay will play Canada a day earlier in the third-place play-off.