Transfer Round-Up: Lukaku, Chiesa among top movers

IMAGE: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium during the Euro Championships. File Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters

Italian club Napoli has agreed to pay Chelsea 30 million euros for Romelu Lukaku's transfer, plus a percentage of any future sale. This marks a significant investment for the club, which hopes to revitalize its squad under the guidance of Antonio Conte, a renowned manager with a proven track record of success.

Excitement is building in Naples as the dynamic duo of Lukaku and Conte reunite. Lukaku, who recently arrived in the Italian city to finalize his transfer to Napoli, was greeted by a cheering crowd of over 100 fans.

The Belgian forward, known for his powerful presence on the field, is set to sign a three-year contract with the Serie A club.

Chiesa confirms Juventus exit as rumours spread of a possible move to Liverpool

IMAGE: Federico Chiesa celebrates scoring for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Photograph: Valerio Pennicino / Reuters

Italy's Federico Chiesa is poised to make a move to the Premier League, joining Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth £11 million ($14.4m) plus add-ons.

The Reds have reached an agreement with Juventus, signalling a significant boost to their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Chiesa, who has been a key player for Juventus, expressed his gratitude and readiness for this new chapter.

Liverpool sign goalkeeper Mamardashvili from Valencia

IMAGE: Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili in action for Georgia during their superb run in the Euro 2024 championships . Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen / Reuters

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the player set to move to Anfield ahead of next season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, whose transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance, will spend the remainder of the current campaign with the LaLiga club, where he has made 102 appearances, before moving to Merseyside next summer.

British media reported the deal was worth around 30 million pounds ($39.77 million).

Mamardashvili enjoyed an impressive European Championship campaign with Georgia as they reached the last 16.

Cancelo joins Al-Hilal from Manchester City

IMAGE: Joao Cancelo in action for Portugal during the European Championship. Photograph: Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Manchester City's Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, both sides said on Tuesday.

Cancelo joined City in 2019 from Juventus, winning three consecutive Premier League titles from 2021 to 2023 after securing the Serie A crown with Juve in 2018-19.

He spent last season on loan at LaLiga side Barcelona after a half-year loan spell in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in the previous campaign.

Brighton sign Kadioglu from Fenerbahce for 30 million euros

IMAGE: Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu celebrates scoring for Fenerbahe in the UEFA Conference League . Photograph: Delara Senkaya / Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Turkish side Fenerbahce, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

The Premier League club will pay 30 million euros ($33.56 million) in guaranteed payments with an additional 5 million euros in performance-related add-ons, Fenerbahce said on Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), while Brighton also confirmed the deal on social media platform X.

The 24-year-old defender, who joined Fenerbahce in 2018, has a Turkish father and a Dutch-Canadian mother and played up to under-21 level for the Netherlands before switching his allegiance to Turkey in 2022.

He was a stand-out player for Turkey in their 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16 of this year's European Championship.

Jose Mourinho-coached Fenerbahce, who were runners-up in last season's Turkish Super Lig, added that they would receive 10% of any future transfer fee that Brighton received for the player.

Chilwell and Sancho linked in potential swap deal between Chelsea and Manchester United

IMAGE: Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring for Chelsea in the Premier League. Photograph: Mike Hewitt / Reuters

In a surprising twist, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell might be on the move to Manchester United, with the possibility of a swap deal involving Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

According to The Independent, both players could be exchanged on loan this season, a scenario also highlighted by Goal.com. This potential swap would be separate from any deals involving Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Ben Chilwell, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020 for around £45 million ($59.4m), has made 106 appearances and scored nine goals for the Blues.

Despite his contributions, it appears new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca does not see Chilwell as part of his plans. Manchester United, on the other hand, is in desperate need of a reliable left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Chilwell's arrival could provide much-needed cover in that position.