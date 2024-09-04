News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Look Who Came To The US Open!

Look Who Came To The US Open!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 04, 2024 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer acknowledges the cheers at the US Open on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy US Open/Facebook
 

A couple of days ago Serena Williams was in the stands cheering old friend Grigor Dimitrov.

And Tuesday arrived one of the superstars of the sport this century.

Mr Roger Federer, five time US Open champion.

Roger Federer

Federer was given the loudest cheer by fans at the Arthur Ashe stadium, which he duly acknowledged as he watched the night session.

Roger Federer

On Federer being at her match against Qinwen Zheng, Aryna Sabalenka quipped, after her quarter-final win: 'I'm pretty sure he came to watch Tiafoe and Dimitrov. But still I was like I have to play my best tennis. I have to show my skills, my slice skills.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Tricky situation': Federer on Sinner doping case
'Tricky situation': Federer on Sinner doping case
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
'Ted Lasso' star Sudeikis boosts Swiatek at US Open
Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?
Did Serena Come To Cheer Old Flame?
Modi To Stay Put In New York On US Visit
Modi To Stay Put In New York On US Visit
Alia Is Worth It!
Alia Is Worth It!
Why Freshers Are Turning Entrepreneurs
Why Freshers Are Turning Entrepreneurs
Does Arthritis Affect Young People?
Does Arthritis Affect Young People?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

US Open PICS: Sabalenka, Navarro storm into semis

US Open PICS: Sabalenka, Navarro storm into semis

PIX: Fritz stuns Zverev to make first US Open semis

PIX: Fritz stuns Zverev to make first US Open semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances